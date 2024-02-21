New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Civic authorities demolished shops constructed "illegally" during an anti-encroachment drive in the Chandni Chowk area of old Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

The action was carried out by a joint team of City Sadar Paharganj Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Police, they said.

"An anti-encroachment drive took place near Gouri Shankar Mandir, SRDC Road (Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid), NS Marg, Lajpat Rai Market, Bhagirath Place and nearby areas in Chandni Chowk," the MCD said in a statement.

Chandni Chowk is a bustling commercial area and is also home to a number of havelis and other old structures.

During the drive, illegal sheds on both sides of the road were removed and shops that stood illegally demolished. Approximately, five kilometres of road or track were freed from encroachment, the officials said.

The squad seized 135 items or articles during the drive and deposited those in a civic store.

The MCD will continue to take strict action against any encroachment and it will be taken at identified places in various wards, it said.

