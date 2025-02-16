New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a night sweeping initiative in 312 identified markets to enhance cleanliness and hygiene in the city's bustling marketplaces.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has directed all zonal deputy commissioners to ensure daily night sweeping on a sustained basis, aiming to keep the markets litter-free and provide a clean environment for shoppers and visitors, an official statement said.

Chandni Chowk, Krishna Nagar Lal Quarter, New Friends Colony Market, and Srinivaspuri Markets are among the places where the drive has been initiated.

As part of the initiative, senior officers -- at least an Executive Engineer and an administrative officer -- will be assigned to oversee the night sweeping operations in each zone for its effective implementation, the statement said.

To further strengthen the effort, the MCD has also decided to engage market associations in the initiative. Kumar has instructed deputy commissioners to involve local traders and business groups in maintaining cleanliness.

Strict action will be taken against littering and fines will be imposed, it added.

