Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) McLaren Automotive on Thursday unveiled its new 765LT spider model of its high-performance supercar, marking its entry into the Indian market.

The British supercar maker also launched its first car showroom in Mumbai.

Also Read | Delhi Court Ordering Narco Test for Aaftab Amin Poonawala; What Is a Narco Test? Here's All You Need To Know.

The carmaker said India is a key market in augmenting its foothold in the Asia Pacific region and the launch of operations in the domestic market is aimed in this direction.

McLaren's range of supercars is designed at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Surrey (South of London), the UK.

Also Read | Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Accused Aftab Amin Poonawala’s Police Custody Extended For Five More Days.

The supercar manufacturer will offer models, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the first-ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura.

The core supercar range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family, the company said.

"McLaren has officially started its operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breadth of its model range to the customers," Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China at McLaren Automotive, said.

The company's maiden facility is backed by a dedicated service centre, which will focus on providing a seamless customer experience to support McLaren's long-term growth in the Indian market, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)