Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) The country's largest commodities bourse MCX on Wednesday clocked record volumes on the first delivery day of its gold contracts with April expiry, hitting a 6-year high on a single-day delivery under 1-kg and 100-gram gold contracts.

These contracts totalled 2,035 kg worth Rs 887.40 crore, the exchange said adding that it delivered 190 kg of locally refined gold by its empanelled refiners.

The 190 kg delivery of locally refined (100 gram bars in the MCX gold mini) was for the April contract, and the April expiry marks the first delivery cycle for domestically refined gold from MCX-empanelled domestic refiners, it said.

Earlier, only bullion bars of the London Bullion Market Association-accredited refiners along with Emirates gold were deliverable on the exchange.

Currently, two domestic refiners -- Rudrapur (Uttrakhand)-based MD Overseas and Haridwar-based Kundan Care Products — are empanelled to the MCX gold delivery list for gold mini derivative contracts.

Allowing domestic gold refiners facilitates expansion of organised bullion trade and will improve market efficiencies by reducing price disparities by bringing in more locally recycled exchange grade gold, MCX Managing Director P S Reddy said.

MCX has witnessed a total delivery of over 121 tonne gold and more than 3,800 tonne silver since its inception in November 2003. HRS hrs

