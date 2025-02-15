Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) To address the psychological impact of child abuse, and focus on how trauma affects a child's emotional and cognitive development, Kolkata-based Institute of Psychiatry on Saturday organised a state-level consultation and dissemination where a review of the effectiveness of the POCSO Act was also held, a senior official of the institute said.

The Department of Psychiatric Social Work at the Institute of Psychiatry, along with non-governmental organisation Child in Need Institute, organised the programme where discussions were also held on the intersection of legal frameworks and mental health care for child survivors of sexual abuse, he said.

The event witnessed a multidisciplinary dialogue between legal professionals, mental health experts, child protection officers, NGO representatives and policymakers.

Key topics included the psycho-social effects of child sexual abuse, the challenges in implementing the POCSO Act in rural and underserved areas, and how mental health professionals can work alongside legal professionals to enhance the recovery process for survivors.

Justice Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court, who is also the chairperson of Juvenile Justice Committee, Director of Health Services (DHS) Swapan Soren and West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) secretary R Arjun were also present at the programme.

