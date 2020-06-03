Latest News | Mercedes-Benz India Expands GLE LWB Range

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said it has launched two top end trims of its SUV GLE LWB in India.

The new GLE 450 4MATIC LWB is priced at Rs 88.8 lakh, while the GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB is tagged at Rs 89.9 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India, except Kerala), Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The current GLE LWB range comprises the BS VI GLE 300 d 4MATIC LWB and the top-end CBU GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB Hip Hop variants, it added.

"The new long wheelbase GLE has already created a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and we are very satisfied with the customer's response. Encouraged by this response we are now introducing a petrol and a diesel variant of the GLE LWB," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said.

The locally made LWB GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC thus make important additions to GLE SUV range and will further attract customers, he added.

"We are confident that the GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC will help this SUV retain its top billing in the luxury SUV segment," Schwenk said.

The GLE LWB remains Mercedes-Benz's highest selling SUV in India.

