Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) The Kolkata-based Merlin Group announced on Wednesday that the company has signed an MoU with several World Trade Centers in the country to explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment.

The pact was inked during the Bengal Global Business Summit here.

"We signed MoUs with WTC Bangalore, WTC Mumbai, and WTC Noida at the investment summit for mutual support in various activities, promoting businesses and members in each other's states," Sushil Mohta, chairman of WTC NDITA said.

The Rs 1500 WTC which is likely to create 30,000 job opportunities is coming up at Salt Lake's Sector 5 area, the municipal services of which are looked after by Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA).

This WTC "will also focus on strengthening global trade, with a particular emphasis on promoting exports from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala", Mohta said.

The partnership with other WTCs aims at exploring opportunities for enhancing trade and investment not only in West Bengal but also in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, according to a company statement.

Amrit Lal Batwal, senior manager at World Trade Center India, representing 13 centers in the northwest region, outlined the MoU's agenda to jointly work on industry initiatives, promoting trade and investment opportunities between WTC alliance states and West Bengal.

Vijay Kalantri, chairman of WTC Mumbai, emphasized the MoU's focus on promoting trade and business opportunities between Mumbai and Kolkata, fostering further relations for growth and employment.

