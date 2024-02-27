New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Meta has launched an integrated safety campaign 'Know What's Real', as part of efforts to drive awareness on the importance of combating misinformation in the digital age, according to a release.

The campaign will educate users on identifying and addressing misinformation on WhatsApp and Instagram by promoting digital best practices and highlighting available safety tools.

"The eight-week long campaign highlights in-built product features and safety measures present on WhatsApp like block and report, forward labels that equip users to spot misinformation and prevent its spread further, and encourages people to verify information that sounds suspicious or inaccurate via fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp channels," it said.

On Instagram, Meta has teamed up with robust network of fact-checkers to verify information.

"If something false, like deepfakes, is found, they put warning labels in the app to tell people it's not accurate. We also limit the reach of content that is labeled 'False' by our fact-checkers so less people can see it," it said.

With the latest campaign, Meta is encouraging people to not forward or share any inauthentic content, and instead report the same to the grievance officer or any of the independent fact-checking partners to verify information.

