New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Multi-brand footwear retail chain Metro Brands Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 105.78 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net loss after tax of Rs 12.13 crore during the January-March quarter last year, Metro Brands Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | MSBTE Result 2022: Summer Diploma Result Declared at msbte.org.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Metro Brands' total revenue from operations was up over two-fold to Rs 507.95 crore during the quarter under review as against a low base of the pandemic-impacted corresponding quarter. It stood at Rs 131.39 crore in the first quarter of FY21.

Its total expenses were at Rs 377.51 crore, up two-fold in the June quarter of FY23. The same was at Rs 159.59 crore of the year-ago period.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Revamped Power Distribution Scheme on July 30.

Metro Brands CEO Nissan Joseph said: "Q1 has been an excellent start to our new fiscal year as we set new records in Revenue, EBITDA and PAT. We have seen the business continue the momentum that we saw as early as Q3 of FY 22, has stayed through Q4 and now has resulted in our strongest quarter in our history of Metro Brands."

On Friday, shares of Metro Brands Ltd settled 0.31 per cent up at Rs 639.25 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)