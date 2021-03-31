New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has further extended support to eight start-ups with which it could explore synergies.

These synergies could be in the areas of customer service, iSMART and telematics, battery management, blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality, and autonomous technologies, the company said in a statement.

"This is part of the MG Developer Program & Grant programme that aims at nurturing start-ups. So far, MG has supported over 100 start-ups since its inception in 2017," it added.

The eight finalists selected are Mihup, Redbot-Innovations, Electreefi, Avataar.me, Grinntech, Orxa Energies, KoineArth, and Fabrik.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer and Jury Chair Gaurav Gupta said, "The MG Developer Program and Grant 2.0 is a platform that plays a pivotal role in not only hand-holding and supporting start-ups but also reducing the go-to-market time of pioneering solutions."

The carmaker said it received a total of 170 entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant 2.0. Out of these, 14 start-ups were shortlisted and presented their solutions to the jury.

Winners would also be eligible for a grant and project from MG to leverage the innovation idea. The eminent jury also included MG's technology partners, including Cognizant, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, MapMyIndia and Growth Labs. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)