Jamshedpur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Superintendent of the government-run MGM Hospital here was suspended with immediate effect on the charge of dereliction of duty, officials said on Monday.

The action was initiated against the Superintendent of MGM Hospital Dr Arun Kumar following a high-level meeting held in Ranchi to bring changes in the over 60-year-old hospital, a major hospital of Kolhan division comprised of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

The meeting chaired by Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister, Banna Gupta was attended by senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Singh and officials of MGM Hospital on Monday, a statement issued by the minister's camp office in Jamshedpur said.

The meeting decided to appoint Additional District Magistrate of East Singhbhum, Nand Kishore Lal as the administrator of MGM Hospital.

The additional chief secretary was directed to purchase equipment and machines for the hospital.

The minister also sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum about the status of employees engaged by outsourced company.

The meeting deliberated the setting up of Cath lab and Oncology department in the hospital on PPP mode.

The minister also directed for disbursement of pending salaries of junior doctors of the hospital.

