Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The life-altering consequences of the pandemic have made most Indian millennials and Gen Z view Covid-19 as the tipping point at which they are holding themselves and institutions accountable to bring about a more sustainable and equitable world, according to a survey.

Over 91 per cent Indian millennials and 84 per cent Gen Zs feel that the pandemic has inspired them to take positive action to improve their own life, according to the Deloitte's Global Millennial and Gen Z Survey 2021.

Nine in 10 Indian millennials (90 per cent) and Gen Zs (87 per cent) feel optimistic that changes seen during the pandemic can help reverse environmental damage.

Over half of both groups are confident that people's commitment to the environment will improve after the pandemic, a perception that far exceeds the global average, according to the survey.

“Over the past year, our workplace has seen rapid transformation. Young people are resolved to improve the world and create a sense of togetherness. In these testing times, where every action matters, it is very important for companies to have a 'purpose-driven' strategy and create a positive impact,” Deloitte India Partner and Chief Talent Officer SV Nathan said.

However, the survey has found that overall stress and anxiety levels has increased among Indian Millennials (49 per cent), higher than the global average (41 per cent). Meanwhile, Indian Gen Zs feel as anxious or stressed as their global average (46 per cent), it noted.

Concerns for the welfare of their family, job or career prospects, and long-term financial future are the primary causes of stress for both groups, it said.

However, India Inc has been relatively more active in taking care of its employees, as attested by a majority of Indian respondents the survey noted.

“Organisations must be cognisant that their people have gone through a lot. Even in the face of extreme uncertainty, they have tried to do their best. It's incumbent upon us to take care of our people. We must make available every possible opportunity to promote physical and mental health, and promote a culture of courage where it's okay to speak about stress and work towards overcoming it. Being people first will make us future-ready,” said Nathan.

The 10th annual Millennial Survey solicited the views of 14,600 Millennials and 8,200 Gen Zs (22,928 respondents total) from 45 countries, including India, between January 8 and February 18, 2021. This includes 809 respondents in India, comprising 502 Millennials and 307 Gen Z.

Millennials included in the study were born between January 1983 and December 1994, while Gen Z respondents were born between January 1995 and December 2003.

The survey further revealed that discrimination is personally experienced by Indian Millennials and Gen Z around twice more commonly than the global average.

About 60 per cent of Indian Millennials and 50 per cent of Gen Zs said they feel personally discriminated against all the time or frequently on social media, the survey found.

However, they are more active than their global average in personally trying to tackle discrimination (40 epr cent of Indian Millennials and 36 per cent of Gen Zs).

The Indian respondents agreed with their global counterparts that education systems have the greatest potential to address systemic racism, it said.

“In a world where we talk of equal opportunity workplaces, it's great that this generation is candidly telling us that the problem still persists. More importantly, it's heartening that they are personally going to stand up for what's right, as well as educate others to do the same. It bodes well for the future of work and society in general,” Nathan added.

