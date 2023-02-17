New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Minda Corporation on Friday acquired 21 per cent stake in Pricol, an automotive components firm, for Rs 525 crore through open market transactions.

Minda Corporation bought a total of 2,51,40,340 shares in five tranches on BSE and NSE, amounting to 20.6 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk and block deal data available with the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were acquired in the range of Rs 208.93- Rs 209 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 525.43 crore.

Meanwhile, the sellers offloaded 2.70 crore shares of the firm on both NSE and BSE at an average price of Rs 565 crore.

The sellers include Stream Value Fund, Unique Finman Consultancy, Antara India Evergreen Fund, Radhey Buildhome, and Anirudh Damani, among others.

The sellers sold the shares at an average price of Rs 209- Rs 209.24 per share.

On Friday, shares of Pricol closed 4.66 per cent lower at Rs 198.60 apiece on NSE and Rs 199.05 per share on BSE.

