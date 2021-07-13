New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) IT firm Mindtree on Tuesday posted a 61.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 343.4 crore for the June quarter and exuded confidence in logging a double-digit revenue growth in FY'22.

The Bengaluru-based company, which has registered a net profit of Rs 213 crore in the June 2020 quarter, said it is witnessing broad-based growth across industries and services and that its deal pipeline continues to remain strong.

Mindtree's revenue grew by 20.1 per cent to Rs 2,291.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,908.8 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our strong start to FY22 underscores the resilience of our business model, and the continued commitment of Mindtree minds. For the quarter, our revenues were up 7.7 per cent sequentially and our order book at over half a billion dollars (USD 504 million) is the highest-ever in our history. This is our fourth consecutive quarter of profitable growth momentum despite unprecedented time," Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee told reporters in a virtual briefing.

He added that the company has seen broad-based growth across service lines, industry segments and geographies, indicating that the disciplined execution of its strategy and investment in strengthening capabilities and partnerships are producing desired results.

In dollar terms, Mindtree's net profit rose by 64.7 per cent to USD 46.5 million, while revenue grew by 22.6 per cent to USD 310.5 million in the June quarter over the year-ago period. At the end of the June quarter, the company's active client base stood at 260.

Chatterjee said the company is very confident of clocking an industry-leading double-digit growth for the full fiscal.

"...the momentum that we have seen in the last three quarters, there is no reason why that momentum should not continue as we go along. In fact this is the third consecutive quarter, where we have more than 5 per cent sequential growth and we see good momentum going forward as well," he added.

Chatterjee noted that the company continues to focus on accelerating growth, building new age capabilities, strengthening work ethos, and making its business model more resilient.

"We are witnessing accelerated adoption of digitalisation across industries, and while recovery is understandably linked to the recovery from the pandemic, we are energised by the growing scale and scope of transformation opportunity," he said.

The top executive added that the company has further strengthened its digital capabilities around AI, IoT and Industry 4.0 with the acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro. In May this year, Mindtree had announced the acquisition of the NxT Digital Business from L&T for Rs 198 crore, and the transaction was completed earlier this month.

"We will continue to make focussed investments in the business to drive sustainable, long-term growth and shareholder value...We have demonstrated strength, agility, and resilience required to lead into the future," Chatterjee emphasised.

Asked about the demand environment, he noted that the demand is "pretty strong" right now.

"We have seen significant growth in the quarter because of the demand environment, and we also have a very robust pipeline. We see demand across the board, across geographies, across service lines and across industries," he added.

Mindtree had 27,256 employees at the end of the June quarter with trailing 12-months attrition at 13.7 per cent.

"We continue to add to our talented workforce. During the quarter, we onboarded more than 3,400 Mindtree minds - our highest ever in a quarter, taking our headcount to 27,000...We are further ramping up hiring to meet the growing demand for our services and we will soon initiate the second round of salary increases for eligible Mindtree minds up to the mid management level," he said.

While the company did not disclose the quantum of hike that will be given, he said the increase in wages will be at par with industry standards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)