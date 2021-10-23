Coimbatore, Oct 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday reiterated his demand for proof on the allegations made by BJP State president, K Annamalai against the former over purchase and contract of power.

Senthil Balaji was here to distribute welfare schemes, including to those who lost their kin to Covid-19. He told reporters that Annnamalai was making baseless allegations against him to show his presence.

"I have already put an end to the issue by giving necessary explanations, and if Annamalai is really a gentleman, let him provide the documents to prove his charges," the Minister said.

He said he did not want to further comment on the issue, as he had come here for reviewing various developmental works.

Stating that the Electricity Board has a debt of Rs 1.54 lakh crore and has been paying Rs 15,000 crore per year as interest, he said that after going deep into the issue, it was found that 50 per cent of the debt was left by previous government on purchasing electricity.

