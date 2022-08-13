Bankura (WB), Aug 13 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly looting Rs 5 lakh in cash from a man in West Bengal's Bankura district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Nachur More under the jurisdiction of Jaipur police station of the district, he said.

Suraj Gupta, a resident of Kolkata, had registered a complaint on Friday, saying miscreants had stopped his car at Kotulpur when he was travelling from Purulia to Ramdiha, and looted Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Two people have been held and a part of the money was recovered, police said.

