New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old man who went missing on May 5 was recovered from a drain in outer Delhi's Bakkarwala area, police said on Sunday.

A juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

Also Read | Will Banks Remain Closed on May 12? Know if Buddha Purnima Is a Bank Holiday and Check This Week's Full Holiday List.

The deceased, identified as Rahul, an e-rickshaw driver and resident of Ranhola. His family had lodged a missing person's report at Ranhola Police Station on May 7 after he did not return home, they said.

A senior police officer said that on the morning of May 9, police received a call about a foul smell coming from a drain near a temple.

Also Read | RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Extends Registration Deadline To May 19, Know How To Apply.

A police team rushed to the spot and discovered a decomposed body lying in the bushes of a nearby plot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma in a statement said.

Rahul's mouth had been gagged with a cloth, and a broken silver chain and a belt were recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that the body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem.

"Prima facie, it appears that Rahul was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped in the drain," he added.

With no eyewitnesses and little initial lead, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused.

"Investigators began a thorough analysis of CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene and identified a suspect, a juvenile,” the DCP said.

A raid was conducted and the juvenile was apprehended. He is currently being interrogated to determine the motive behind the murder and whether others were involved, he added.

Further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)