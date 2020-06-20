Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) mjunction has deployed an e- procurement platform for the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and it will be in operation for seven years, the B2B e-commerce company said.

The portal will be used by all OFB suppliers, 41 Ordnance factories, the Ordnance Factory Institute of Learning and regional marketing offices, mjunction said in a release.

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

It won the contract through an open tender floated by OFB last year, valued at Rs 35 crore.

OFB will use a completely online end-to-end procurement cycle, starting from placing the purchase request right up to payment, the release said.

Also Read | YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Advertisers Make Video Ads More Shoppable.

"The process will include vendor management, tender management, purchase order management, dispatch management, bill payment and evaluation by the technical committee and purchase committee from cross functional units," mjunction said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)