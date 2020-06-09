Latest News | MMRC Receives First Lot of Rail Tracks from Japan's Mitsui

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor, on Tuesday said it has received its first lot of rail tracks from Japanese firm Mitsui & Co.

The arrival of the first lot of head hardened rail tracks, weighing 3,615 tonnes, is significant milestone for the metro line, the company said in a statement.

"Civil work on the metro-3 corridor is getting completed in portions and with the arrival of these rail tracks, track works can be taken up. We consider this a crucial development as we move closer to creating a faster and more convenient way to travel," MMRC managing director Ranjit Singh Deol said.

The rails will be transported from the Mumbai Port to MMRC yard in BKC in the next few days.

"The remaining lot of 7,125 tonnes will arrive in two batches this year," the company said.

MMRC has already achieved 28 tunnel breakthroughs in the metro-3 corridor.

The nearly Rs 30,000-crore project will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.

