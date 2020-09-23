Aizawl, Sep 23 (PTI) Ten legislators of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have filed a complaint with Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo demanding the disqualification of Independent MLA Lalduhoma for allegedly violating the Constitution, party sources said.

The 10 MNF legislators including party vice president Vanlalzawma on Tuesday met the Speaker on Tuesday.

They alleged that Lalduhoma, who was elected as an Independent, has breached para 2 (2) of the 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution by indirectly or informally joining a newly floated Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party.

Section 2 (2) of 10th schedule of the constitution states that an elected member of a house who has been elected as such otherwise than as a candidate set up by any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the house if he joins any political party after such election.

"Lalduhoma has indulged in party activities and his actions have clearly manifested that he has joined the ZPM, which contravenes para 2 (2) of 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution," the letter said.

"The speaker promised us to take up the matter and consult experts on the case," Vanlalzawma told PTI.

Lalduhoma contested the 2018 assembly polls as Independent but with support from ZPM.

The ZPM was registered as a political party after the assembly polls in July 2019.

Lalduhoma won two seats - Serchhip and Aizawl West-I but vacated the latter to retain the former.

Lalduhoma told PTI that he has not defected to other party and neither breached the Anti Defection law nor violated the constitution.

"I do not know how the speaker will make a decision. If I were disqualified as a member of state legislature, our party leadership may wish to challenge it in a court," the 71 -year-old leader said.

He said that ZPM was formed in 2017 by several parties, including ZNP, a party he headed.

ZPM had contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018 as independent because the party had not obtained registration from the Election Commission before the polls.

