Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review of the vaccination policy was a "volte-face", and when coupled with the food scheme extension till November, it may lead to the government miss its budgeted fiscal deficit target, a report by a Japanese brokerage said on Tuesday.

The tab of vaccination for all the adults, coupled with the extension of the free food scheme till November, will entail an expenditure of up to Rs 1.05 lakh crore or 0.5 per cent of the GDP, Nomura said.

It added that this can result in the government slipping on the 6.8 per cent fiscal deficit target.

Such an eventuality could also weigh on the country's sovereign ratings, which are due for review by the year-end or early-next year, it said.

After a severe criticism from the Supreme Court and Opposition demands, Modi on Monday announced that the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines without making states do so, from June 2021.

"The government's volte-face on its vaccination policy and an extension of its free food programme amounts to targeted fiscal spending in response to the second wave, which will result in additional expenditure of 0.4-0.5 per cent of GDP," its economists said.

Acknowledging that the second wave of COVID-19 is receding, the note said the distribution of free vaccines and free food are essential to deal with both lives and livelihood.

It added that the decentralised strategy on vaccine procurement has not worked for the states in the past few months.

"A course correction in the vaccination policy (reverting to centralised vaccine procurement) will likely enable a better availability of vaccines for states, which is crucial for sustaining the recovery in the coming months," it said.

The vaccination alone will cost an extra Rs 14,000 crore, it said assuming that the Centre will spend an average of Rs 725 per person for two jabs.

In the case of the free food programme, the government has said that it has already incurred some Rs 26,000 crore expenditure in April and May, and extending it to November is likely to add another Rs 65,000 crore to the cost, it said.

Commenting on the fiscal math, it said the FY22 tax revenue assumptions are achievable despite the hit due to lower activity in the first two months of the fiscal.

But, it added, the ambitious divestment programme of the government is delayed and the government will not compensate for it by cutting on capital expenditure as it wants to push growth.

"We attach a rising risk that the central government's fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent of GDP in FY22 will slip.

"With India already at the cliff-edge of a sovereign ratings downgrade, we remain alert to possible ratings action towards year-end or early next year, as fiscal risks become more evident," it added.

Meanwhile, on the growth front, the brokerage said the economy and the infections are both turning a corner with the second wave on its way out and a rapid recovery in business resumption activity.

Increased mobility is driving the recovery, it said adding that non-mobility sectors are responding more slowly. HRS hrs

