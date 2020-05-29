Latest News | Mohandas Pai to Chair IBBI Advisory Committee on Service Providers

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has reconstituted its advisory committee on service providers and it would now be chaired by Manipal Global Education Services Chairman T V Mohandas Pai.

The 12-member panel would advise and provide professional support on regulation and development of the service providers dealt with by the IBBI, according to an order.

Also Read | Indian Railways on Complaints of Mismanagement: Provided 85 Lakh Meals, 1.25 Crore Water Bottles to 52 Lakh Travellers.

Bharti Infratel Chairman Akhil Gupta, Raksha Shakti University Director General Bimal N Patel, CSB Bank MD and CEO Chinna Veerappan Rajendran, former Sebi ED J Ranganayakulu, former Deloitte India Chairman P R Ramesh and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs DG and CEO Sameer Sharma are among the members.

IIM Calcutta Board of Governors Chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni, ICSI Institute of Insolvency Professionals MD Binoy J Kattadiyil, former IIM Lucknow Dean and Professor Punam Sahgal, Tube Investments of India Managing Director Vellayan Subbiah Murugappa as well as a representative from the corporate affairs ministry are part of the panel.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Has a Sweet Birthday Wish For Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur: 'In a family of Alphonsos weâ€™re the Safedas!'.

The service providers include insolvency professionals, insolvency professionals agencies, insolvency professional entities and information utilities.

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)