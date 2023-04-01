Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Procurement of goods and services from Government e Marketplace (GeM) crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark in 2022-23, witnessing participation from women entrepreneurs, MSMEs and startups across the country, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

"The Rs 2 lakh crore procurement by the government within 12 months through GeM truly reflects the thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is very demanding that the government should run with the highest level of integrity and transparency," Goyal said.

This is evident from the participation by all across the country in the government procurement cycle and an ability of women entrepreneurs, startups and MSMEs to participate in a fair and equitable manner, Goyal told reporters.

The minister further said he is confident that GeM will grow faster and that more and more vendors should join GeM in order to participate in the government procurement process.

As on March 31, 2023, GeM recorded Rs 2 lakh crore of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in FY23.

Cumulatively, GeM has surpassed Rs 3.9 lakh crore GMV since inception with the overwhelming support of its stakeholders and the total number of transactions on GeM has also crossed 1.47 crore.

GeM is catering to the diverse procurement needs of over 67,000 government buyer organisations.

The portal features 11,700 product categories with more than 32 lakh listed products, as well as 280 service categories with 2.8 lakh service offerings.

Meanwhile, Goyal also mentioned that India has crossed total exports of USD 750 billion during 2022-23, and the final figure is expected to cross USD 765 billion.

