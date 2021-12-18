New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Finance Ministry on Saturday said more than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21.

The extended due date for filing income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021.

"A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed upto 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Of this, ITR1 (2.12 crore), ITR2 (31.04 lakh), ITR3 (35.45 lakh), ITR4 (87.66 lakh), ITR5 (3.38 lakh), ITR6 (1.45 lakh) and ITR7 (0.25 lakh) as on December 17, 2021, it said.

