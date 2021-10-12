Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel on Tuesday launched a 30-day-long exhibition-cum-sale at Jammu Haat under the public outreach programme to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav' here.

The main attraction of the exhibition was the live show of local music by the information department, live food stall, handloom and handicraft, horticulture and archives stalls.

A photo exhibition has also been organised by DIPR under the slogan of 'My Heritage My Pride', which was highly appreciated by the Union minister.

The stalls exhibited by various participants such as VD Advertisers, SOI Studio, Virtues Boutiques, Sana Painting, DSD Garments, AR Dreams, Ashimina Boutique, and Shilpokari Bazar.

They also include Shiva Diary, Naturis Cosmetics, Kanwal Food & Spices, VKC Nuts, Le Pabbo, KC Biscuits, Saptrang Boutique, Jani Sweets, JK Industries, Iqra Woodsen Furniture, Shape Furniture, and Little Arts, among others.

While taking the round of the stalls, the minister apprised the success stories of beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and women entrepreneurs financed through the industry and commerce department.

Such entrepreneurs are inspiring the others youth to become entrepreneurs and consternate on becoming 'job provider' instead of 'job seeker', for which the interested candidates shall also be extended financial assistance under the PMEGP, she said.

Earlier, welcoming the Union MoS, J&K Industries and Commerce Director Anoo Malhotra said the Haat is for local manufacturers, artisans, craftsmen and service providers to come, display and sale their products.

She further elaborated that this will now be the regular feature, and such exhibition shall now be conducted regularly. The main attractions are the ethnic local Dogra food court.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed through its general manager and Food Craft Institute (FCI), through its principal, at Udyog Bhawan, Jammu.

On the occasion, the Union minister was informed that the institute shall provide the one-and-a-half year diploma course for hotel and hospitality sectors in food production, food and beverages operations with its house placement cell. HRS hrs

