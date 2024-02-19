Mathura, Feb 19 (PTI) Mathura railway station will present a new look once projects worth over Rs 700 crore to give it a facelift are completed, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve said on Monday.

Danve conducted a surprise inspection of passenger amenities and other work in progress at the station here in the evening.

"Mathura Junction station is going to become a very big station of the country since works amounting to Rs 700-800 crores would be done here," the Union minister said.

He added that the station has been included in the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

The railways is working for the betterment of passenger amenities at different stations in the country, he told journalists, adding, "You must have noted the same here."

The minister took exception when he found that no complaint had been lodged at the food plaza since 2018 and the last one was about mineral water.

"It is impossible that nobody tried to lodge a complaint in the complaint book," Danve stated.

The minister instructed station authorities to have a close watch on passenger amenities and took feedback from people on the quality of food at the stalls.

