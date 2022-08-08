Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 169 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,51,447, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,762, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 175 during the day to reach 10,39,336, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,349, he said.

The positivity rate, or cases per 100 tests, was 2.4 per cent, the official added.

So far, 2,97,79,371 samples have been examined in the state for coronavirus, including 6,830 on Monday, he said.

A government release said 12,64,38,113 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 1,11,650 jabs were given on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,447, new cases 169, death toll 10,762, recoveries 10,39,336, active cases 1,349, number of tests so far 2,97,79,371.

