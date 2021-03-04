New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha are the best performing states in land record digitisation, according to NCAER Land Records and Services Index 2020-21 released on Thursday.

NCAER Land Record and Services Index (N-LRSI) 2021 revealed that almost all states/Union territories have shown an improvement in their efforts to digitise land records compared to the previous year.

Madhya Pradesh remained as the top performer for the second year in a row, followed by West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, as per the NLRSI 2021 data, collected on two aspects of the supply of land records - the extent of digitisation of land records and the quality of these records.

While Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have maintained their positions, West Bengal has moved up four ranks - from the sixth to second position. Odisha and Maharashtra, which ranked second and third in N-LRSI 2020, fell one rank each to the third and fourth order in the index.

This is the second edition of the index, which is supported by Omidyar Network India through its Property Rights Research Consortium initiative that aims to enable evidence-based solutions for securing land, housing and property rights in India.

Think-tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said that over the years, different states have made significant progress in making their land records digitally available.

The index, which measures the performance of 32 states and UTs across four broad parameters - digitisation of textual and spatial records, computerisation of the registration process and the quality of land records, finds that 29 states and UTs have shown positive change or retained their scores in 2020-21.

Among the states - which have reported an improvement in their N-LRSI scores - seven of them have recorded an improvement of over 10 points, five registered an increase of 5 to 10 points, and 16 shown an improvement of less than 5 points.

Bihar, Karnataka, Tripura, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have reported the most improvement.

Established in 1956, NCAER is one of India's oldest and non-profit, economic policy research institute.

Omidyar Network India works with entrepreneurs in the private, nonprofit and public sectors, which are tackling India's hardest and most chronic problems.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)