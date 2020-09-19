New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The government on Saturday said MSME units from Maharashtra availed maximum loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as on September 16.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for MSMEs Pratap Chandra Sarangi said loans worth Rs 14,364.30 crore were disbursed to MSME units in Maharashtra as on September 16.

It was followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 12,445.58 crore), Gujarat (Rs 12,005.92 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 8,907.38 crore).

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Self-Reliant India Mission package announced by the government.

In a separate reply, he said the Department of Financial Services has reported that as on September 9, an amount of Rs 1,63,103 crore was sanctioned to 42,01,060 borrowers and Rs 1,17,885 crore disbursed to 25,01,216 borrowers under the scheme. PTI RR

