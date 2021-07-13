New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Fintech solutions provider Mswipe on Tuesday said it has seen Pay By Link (PBL)-based transactions on the platform growing six-times to 12.55 lakh in March 2021 over the year-ago period.

PBL transactions - transactions facilitated by payment links via SMS and WhatsApp - grew from 2.37 lakh in March 2020 to 12.55 lakh in March 2021, Mswipe said in a statement.

A high adoption has been observed across metro cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad, and non-metros such as Kanchipuram Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Vadodara and Goa, it added.

Mswipe said its merchant partners in metros are seeing a high adoption for PBL transactions from their customers across various segments including e-commerce, auto accessories, mobile phones and groceries.

On the other hand, in non-metros, merchants are witnessing higher traction for link based payments for groceries, electronic items such as mobile phones, purchase of travel tickets, clothing and at restaurants, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)