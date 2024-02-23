New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) Chairman & Managing Director S C Mudgerikar has been given additional charge as the head of Fertiliser and Chemical Travancore Ltd.

The Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry has given Mudgerikar the additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of FACT with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing.

The charge has been given for three months or till posting a regular incumbent or till further orders, whichever is earliest.

Mudgerikar assumed the additional charge as CMD of FACT on Friday.

