New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Mufin Green on Thursday posted a 26 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5.73 crore in the December quarter aided by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 48.95 crore from Rs 27.10 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses were at Rs 41.17 crore as against Rs 20.99 crore in the ended December 2023.

Kolkata-based Mufin Green focuses on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries.

