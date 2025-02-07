Mathura, Feb 7 (PTI) Mukul Agrawal has rejoined Mathura Refinery as Executive Director and Refinery In-Charge, officials said.

Agarwal began his career 31 years ago as a graduate engineering trainee.

Also Read | February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 7.

"He has replaced Ajai Kumar Tewari who hitherto has been working as head of Mathura refinery”, Senior Manager of Corporate Communication Renu Pathak said on Thursday.

Further, she said that Tewari, the former head of the refinery, has been reassigned as Executive Director (Anveshan and Yojna – Innovation and Projects) in the Business Development division at the Corporate Office in Delhi.

Also Read | February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 6.

An expert in captive thermal power plants, the new executive director of the refinery has extensive experience working in Gujarat, Panipat, and Mathura refineries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)