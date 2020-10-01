New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Stocks of multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Thursday jumped up to 18 per cent after the Union Home Ministry issued new guidelines for opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

Shares of PVR zoomed 14.99 per cent to Rs 1,395 on the BSE.

INOX Leisure shares jumped 17.63 per cent to Rs 318.20 on the BSE.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15, in areas outside the containment zones include cinemas, theatres and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

