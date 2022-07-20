Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) A 35 year-old-man allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison at his residence in Kurla here as he was depressed over having no child despite marrying five years ago, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Qureshi Nagar locality in Kurla, he said.

"The man, identified as Mazhar Ali Ansari, resided with his wife. He was under depression and used to frequently tell his near and dear ones that his life was incomplete without a child," an official of Chunabhatti police station said.

He consumed rat poison on Monday night and was declared dead at the Sion Hospital the next day, he said.

The police recorded the statement of his elder brother, who told the police that the family does not suspect anyone.

An accidental death report (ADR) was prepared and investigation into the case is underway, the official added.

