Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the body of a man recovered from a nullah in Deonar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The decomposed body of a man in his 30s was found in a nullah in Tata Nagar locality of Deonar last week, an official said.

The body was sent for an autopsy, which revealed that the man had died of unnatural causes, he said.

The police are trying to establish the deceased man's identity and examining the CCTV cameras in the locality to track down the accused, the official added.

