Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) The Mumbai Port Trust on Friday said it has set up a 70-bed 'Covid Care Ashram' by upgrading one of its existing building complexes near its hospital.

The facility, it said, will help in reducing the load of the coronavirus infected patients at the hospital and providing holistic treatment to such patients.

The Mumbai Port hospital caters to nearly one lakh port employees, their families and pensioners.

With the spread of the infection, the hospital has already upgraded to a 120-bed facility for Covid patients with centralised oxygen facility hospital while another 25 beds for the non-Covid hospital, the Mumbai Port Trust said in a statement.

Till date, the Mumbai Port hospital has had 611 admissions of Covid patients, it said.

As the inflow of Covid patients was continuously increasing, it was decided to create an additional facility by creating a 70-bed 'Covid Care Ashram', the statement said.

Along with oxygen supply and some basic facilities of the hospital, it also gives holistic treatment by focusing on conducting Yoga classes, meditation classes, gargling, steam inhalation, sun bath, among others, Mumbai Port Trust Chairman Sanjay Bhatia said in the statement.

The wards at the Ashram are spacious, well ventilated and equipped with a bed, table chair, cabinet and a pedestal fan for individuals and they are also equipped with emergency oxygen supply and essential medicines, it added.

