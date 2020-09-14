New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Power generation company Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL) on Monday said it has signed a Rs 942-crore loan agreement with Bank of Maharashtra for long-term project financing.

MUNPL is a joint venture company of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpandan Nigam Limited.

Also Read | ByteDance Not Selling TikTok's US Operations to Oracle: Report.

"MUNPL has signed a loan agreement with Bank of Maharashtra for long-term project financing of Rs 942 crore," the company said in a statement.

"The loan will be utilized to part finance the capital expenditure and FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurization) related to 2x660 MW, Meja Thermal Power Plant," it added.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A & Narzo 20 Pro to Be Launched in India on September 21, 2020.

The power plant is located in Meja, near Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh.

The time-frame to avail the entire loan amount is one year, while the tenure to repay is 16 years, MUNPL Deputy General Manager - Finance Amit Rautela told PTI .

The agreement was signed by MUNPL CFO Navneet Goel in presence of company's CEO Asim Kumar Samanta and senior officials of the bank, the statement said.

"Unit -I of the super critical plant has already been commissioned with effect from April 30, 2019, and Unit-II is ready for declaration of commercial operation, which is expected very soon," Samanta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)