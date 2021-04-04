Mangaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy, who had gone missing from his house in Ullal near here was found murdered early on Sunday and one person was arrested in this connection, police sources said.

According to Police sources, a fight between the victim Akeef and the accused over PUBG game had culminated in the murder.

They said Akeef always played PUBG games and used to win regularly.

He had come across the minor boy, his neighbour, during a visit to a mobile store.

They used to play the game and when Akeef started winning the games, the other boy suspected that someone else was playing on behalf of Akeef.

He thenchallengedAkeef to play the game sitting together.

Akeef agreed and on Saturday night both sat across and Akeef lost the game.

An argument ensued and Akeef reportedly threw a stone at the other boy.

Angry over this, the latter hit Akeef with a heavy stone.

Akeef began to bleed profusely and collapsed.

The other boy panicked and covered the body withbanana leaves and coconut fronds and fled the spot.

Ullal police are interrogatingthe accused minor to know whether other boys were with him while committing the crime, the sources said.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, urged parents to be watchful while handing over mobile phones to children.

