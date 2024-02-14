New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 22.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,145 crore in the December quarter.

The gold loan company's net profit stood at Rs 934 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 3,843 crore, as against Rs 3,030 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,683 crore as compared to Rs 3,010 crore a year ago.

Muthoot Finance board also approved raising of funds by issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, through public issue, for up to Rs 6,000 crore to be issued in one or more tranches.

The board has cleared a proposal for raising of funds by issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, through private placement, for an amount of up to Rs 10,000 crore to be issued in one or more tranches, it said.

