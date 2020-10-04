Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Swami Siddarama Deshikendra of Godekere Samsthana in Tumakuru, over 60 kms from here, passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest.

The 65-year-old seer suffered the heart attack at the mutt and died instantaneously, sources in said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal to Launch Mega Anti-Air Pollution Campaign on Tomorrow.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the demise.

In his message, he said the chief of the Godekere Samsthana was involved in various social, educational and religious activities.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White and Assam Kuil Super on October 4, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)