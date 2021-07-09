New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) E-commerce firm Myntra on Friday said it has registered a 60 per cent growth in its 'end of reason sale' over the last year with over 18 million products being ordered by 4.2 million customers across the country.

Myntra claimed to have record-breaking 220 million traffic sessions during the six-day event, at 4 times growth over business as usual, with 15 million first-time visitors coming to the platform.

"EORS-14 witnessed approximately 60 per cent growth in demand over the June'20 edition," Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said in a statement.

The highest order value by an individual shopper was Rs 1.76 lakh during the sale which concluded on July 8.

"Myntra processed more than 11,000 items per minute at peak and has already shipped over 95 per cent of the 18 million items before the conclusion of the event, thanks to the reach of its Kirana network, across 27,000 pin codes. Myntra's Kirana network is catering to 80 per cent of the overall deliveries," the statement said.

Among metros, Delhi, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai had the highest number of orders, while Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and Dehradun among tier 2, and Imphal, Udaipur and Shillong from tier 3, led the pack respectively, the statement said.

