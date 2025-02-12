Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated priority sector loan disbursal of Rs 4.40 lakh crore to Rajasthan for 2025-26.

According to the bank, this loan will be given to the state to ensure integrated and sustainable rural prosperity.

The State Focused Paper (SFP) for the financial year 2025-26 was released at a program organised here. According to the official statement, this paper is a consolidated document of the potential for district-wise loan disbursal in Rajasthan, both in physical and financial terms.

According to this, NABARD has estimated priority sector loan disbursal of Rs 4.40 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26. The potential amount of loan is 22 per cent higher than the estimate of last year..

Of the total estimated loan potential, 47 per cent has been estimated for agriculture and allied activities, 45 per cent for small and medium industries MSME sector and 8 per cent for other priority sectors such as housing, education etc.

Accordingly, the loan potential assessed in the SFP will be used as a base document for preparing the annual credit plan for the year 2025-26.

NABARD Chief General Manager Dr Siwach said that agricultural productivity can be increased by increasing investment in agricultural infrastructure, grouping of agricultural produce, value addition and organizing farmers into Farmer Producer Organizations.

