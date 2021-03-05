Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) NABARD on Friday said its chairman G R Chintala has assumed charge as the chairman of APRACA (Asia Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association).

APRACA, established in 1977, is an association of institutions involved in agricultural, rural and microfinance policy and development, representing 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chintala has taken over from DPK Gunasekera, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Ceylon.

Chintala, in his address as APRACA Chairman appreciated the role of the members of APRACA in promoting the development of rural finance in Asia Pacific.

The pandemic has brought significant disruption to all the countries of the region necessitating stimulus and relief packages by the government and significant role by banks in ensuring credit flow, he added.

He said India has taken several initiatives to mitigate its impact on the rural poor and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has played a lead role in implementing them. PTI SM

