Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) Three persons were booked for allegedly duping more than 100 investors of Rs 1 crore by promising high returns, a Nagpur police official said.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

They had taken money from 135 persons but were irregular with disbursement of returns, the Sakkardara police station official said.

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

One of them has been arrested, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)