Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the deceased was identified as Prem Arvind Fulzele, who resided with his maternal uncle in Sakkardara area.

"On Saturday morning, he went to Sakkardara lake with friends. While fishing there, he lost his balance and fell into the water body," an official said.

His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be saved, the official added.

After being alerted, police personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the body with the help of local divers.

A case of accidental death was registered.

