Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) An inmate of Nagpur Central Jail attempted suicide by setting the bed of his cell on fire, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening and the fire, due to which the inmate suffered some burn injuries, was extinguished by the guards, the official added.

"He has a separate cell since he is afflicted with tuberculosis. He is an accused in incidents of firing, kidnapping, rape and has also been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act," the official added.

