Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) A man ended his life after his wife reportedly left home following a domestic feud in Kalamna area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman left her home on Thursday and the man hanged himself on Saturday evening, he said.

Kalamna police have registered a case and probing further, he added.

