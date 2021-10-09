Nagpur, Oct 9 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his nephew with an iron rod after an argument in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Is Your Love Life Costing You Six Figures?.

Dinesh Lokhande (49) and his nephew Atul Ukey (43) had an argument as the former, a history-sheeter, would often create trouble for his kin, an official said.

Also Read | John Lajara, Continues To Redefine Industry Expectations From Downtown New York.

"On Friday night, after a tiff, Lokhande bludgeoned Ukey to death with an iron road. Lokhande has been arrested," the Sadar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)