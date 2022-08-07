Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his son were booked in an attempt to murder case after they allegedly threatened and assaulted a person in Lakadganj area of Nagpur with a knife and gun, a police official said on Sunday,

Also Read | Rajasthan: Woman Alleges Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Case Filed.

Abdul Khalid Abdul Aziz and his 23-year-old son Shobu Sheikh had an old enmity with Jafar Khan Latif Khan (30) and threatened him on Saturday night, he said.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Shaikh first took out a knife to stab Khan and then pulled out a gun, but ran away when Khan's friends intervened, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, the Lakadganj police station official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)